Suspected DUI driver hits palm tree near Cheyenne, Civic Center

By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver has been arrested after allegedly losing control of a vehicle that ended up striking a palm tree in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police said officers received reports about a single-vehicle crash around 3:08 Friday afternoon. Officers arrived to find a black Chevy pickup into a palm tree up on the sidewalk near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Based on preliminary information from investigators, NLVPD revealed that the black pickup was traveling southbound on Civic Center and attempted to turn east onto Cheyenne. At some point, the driver lost control and went off the roadway in the southeast corner.

The pickup drove over the curb and sidewalk into a landscaped area in front of a Panda Express. The vehicle came to a rest after the crash.

Police said the driver had no signs of injuries but did show signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI and traffic-related charges.

