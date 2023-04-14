Shooting leaves man injured in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on the border of the North Las Vegas Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Las Vegas officers received reports of the shooting around 10:45 Thursday night near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

According to Las Vegas police, officers responded to the scene before North Las Vegas Police Department took over the investigation.

Metro assisted with securing the scene.

No other details have been released.

