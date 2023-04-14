RTC bus drivers call for change; why they feel unsafe and what is being done to address concerns

Many bus drivers for RTC gathered at the Clark County Government Center Thursday morning before heading into the RTC board meeting.
By Dani Masten
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many bus drivers for RTC gathered at the Clark County Government Center Thursday morning before heading into the RTC board meeting. They are calling for more change and for better safety measures for passengers and bus drivers.

“We get spit on, we get spit on, we get attacked, nothing happens,” said bus driver for RTC Sandra Adams.

“They go to sleep, you try to wake them up and they jump you, they ready to fight,” said bus driver Ellen Fletcher.

RTC bus drivers said they are what makes the wheels go around getting people to and from their destinations.

“When they leave home, their families expect them to come back home like they left,” said Adams. “The same with us.”

They said they need and want more protection but aren’t being heard.

“We try to follow a chain of command,” said Adams. “We come to RTC which are the ones that own the routes and buses and everything. We take it to our employers, but it is falling on deaf ears.”

RTC said this to FOX5 at the end of March regarding bus driver safety.

“The safety and security of our passengers and our drivers is really our top priority,” said a rep from RTC.

RTC said it has security officers on most buses who patrol the transit system.

Bus drivers said this is not enough.

“They have security guards that sit on there, they cannot do anything but sit there,” said Adams. “They can’t protect us; they can’t do anything.”

“In addition to being one of the first agencies to install driver safety enclosures, we continue to invest in safety, including $10 million to upgrade our security equipment and $13 million annually for contracted security services,” said a rep from RTC.

Drivers shared what they feel needs to be done in order to feel safe.

“Security on all buses,” said bus driver David Navarre. “All routes, 24 hours a day.”

“I would like for us to have transit police on our buses,” said Adams. “Some type of security that will protect our drivers and also the community.”

The RTC board had a meeting Thursday where they will take public comment and hear all the bus drivers’ concerns. They will also have another meeting on May 18.

