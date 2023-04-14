Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by car near Nellis, Bonanza

Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by car near Nellis, Bonanza
Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by car near Nellis, Bonanza(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in east Las Vegas Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard.

The driver remained on the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is shut down as police investigate. Use alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

