MGM Resorts International gets approval for $13.6B resort in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adresses the media at a press conference during his visit...
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adresses the media at a press conference during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)(Michal Dyjuk | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:12 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government on Friday approved a controversial plan to open the country’s first casino in the city of Osaka as it seeks to lure more foreign tourists.

The casino resort is to include conference facilities, an exhibition hall, a hotel and a theater and is expected to open as early as autumn 2029, four years after Osaka hosts a World Expo.

“It is expected to contribute to the local economy and the economic growth of all of Japan after the Osaka-Kansai Expo and become a tourism hub for transmitting the charms of Japan,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a meeting of the government’s IR, or integrated resort, promotion panel.

The panel said the plan meets the government’s requirements, including financial stability, contribution to the local economy and consideration of anti-addiction measures. It was formally approved by Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito.

The planned 1.8 trillion yen ($13.6 billion) project, submitted last year, will be located on an artificial island and is projected to have 20 million visitors and 520 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in revenue annually. Most of the revenue is expected to come from the casino.

The resort will be operated by Osaka IR KK, established by the Japanese subsidiary of U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International, Japan’s Orix Corp. financial services group, and a number of regional investors.

Osaka is close to other attractions such as Universal Studios Japan and the tourist destination of Kyoto. But experts say its business could shrink in the future in a country with a rapidly aging and declining population.

Past attempts to build casinos have failed, often because of strong public opposition to gambling, even though state-run wagering on horse and boat racing is extremely popular. The Nikkei business newspaper said it recently surveyed Osaka residents and found that their opinions were divided, with 45% in favor of the casino plan and 38% against it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Las Vegas police lights generic
2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
1 dead following shooting in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
US charges 28 members of Sinaloa cartel, sons of El Chapo
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in records leak to remain jailed for now
The quick thinking of Miami-Dade police officers save a boy trapped in a submerged car....
‘I felt like I was dying:’ Police rescue child trapped in submerged vehicle
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
DOJ, drug maker ask Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill