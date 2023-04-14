Lee Canyon acquired by largest ski resort company in Southwest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lot of good things are happening for those who love the outdoors in the Las Vegas Valley, just an hour away Lee Canyon is getting ready to roll out a lot of new amenities and activities all throughout the year.

The largest ski resort management company in the southwest, Mountain Capital Partners has taken over the mountain over the Thomas family and POWDR corporation.

MCP owns and operates several mountain ski resorts across the country.

The canyon has seen record-breaking snow this year.

“I believe we’re at 265 inches of snowfall for the year, that breaks our previous record of 255 inches in 2005,” said Jim Seely, a spokesperson for Lee Canyon.

“We really tout ourselves as a backyard escape, we’re less than an hour away from Vegas where Vegas families can come and enjoy recreation wintertime and summertime,” said Seely.

He says he’s excited about the new beginning, “sometimes it’s hard to believe it’s such a beautiful location up in the mountains this close to Vegas.”

Seely says the addition of mountain biking trails will be great. Lee Canyon will soon be a four-season recreation destination according to Seely

“We’re the only downhill mountain biking close to Las Vegas within a few hundred plus miles, we’ll love to be here for the Las Vegas community,” he said.

A new addition this summer will be a pass people can buy that will give folks access to all of the mountain resorts available with MCP.

In addition to the pass, kids under the age of 12 will have free ski days.

They’re expected to have a grand opening of the bike trails at the end of summer. Skiers will get til April 30th to ride down the slopes, thanks to the excessive snow.

