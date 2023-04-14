Las Vegas man recovering after allegedly being stabbed during road rage incident

A Las Vegas man is lucky to be alive after a stabbing in the southwest valley.
By Alec Newboles and FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FOX5 News broke this attack when it happened last Friday near Blue Diamond Road and the 215.

On Wednesday, FOX5 spoke to Shawna Gonzalez, a friend of the victim’s family, who describes it as a case of road rage.

She identified the victim’s name as Francisco.

He was reportedly crossing the street when a driver got impatient jumped out of his car then attacked him from behind with a knife. Francisco was able to run to safety in a parking lot four blocks away.

That’s when a bystander stepped in to help, keeping pressure on the wound until an ambulance arrived.

“He is so glad to just be alive. He is so thankful to the gentleman that helped him. He actually got to call the gentleman and thank him already,” Gonzalez said.

She says Francisco is speaking again but has a long recovery ahead.

A Gofundme account has been set up to assist the family during this time.

The suspect sped off after the attack but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

