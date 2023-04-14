Golden Knights announce dates for first two home playoff games after clinching Pacific Division

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights clinched their 3rd Pacific Division title in franchise history Thursday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The 51st win of the season also locked the Golden Knights into the number one seed in the Western Conference.

The Golden Knights will face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So far, dates for games 1 and 2 at T-Mobile Arena have been announced. Game 1 will be Tuesday, April 18. Game 2 will be Thursday, April 20. If necessary, games 5 and 7 of the first round will also take place at T-Mobile Arena. Times and the remainder of the first round schedule have not been announced.

A limited number of tickets for the playoffs are available through the team’s website.

