Golden Knights announce dates for first two home playoff games after clinching Pacific Division

Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) passes the puck between Vegas Golden Knights...
Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) passes the puck between Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period in an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Matt Kling
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights clinched their 3rd Pacific Division title in franchise history Thursday night in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The 51st win of the season also locked the Golden Knights into the number one seed in the Western Conference.

The Golden Knights will face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So far, dates for games 1 and 2 at T-Mobile Arena have been announced. Game 1 will be Tuesday, April 18. Game 2 will be Thursday, April 20. If necessary, games 5 and 7 of the first round will also take place at T-Mobile Arena. Times and the remainder of the first round schedule have not been announced.

A limited number of tickets for the playoffs are available through the team’s website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Las Vegas police lights generic
2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
1 dead following shooting in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) scores on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey...
Golden Knights visit Kraken after Amadio’s 2-goal game
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) scores on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey...
Amadio scores 2, leads Golden Knights past Kraken 4-1
F1 REPAVING IMPACTS - VOD - clipped version
First responders face obstacles during F1 paving projects
FOX5 Drone shows repaving project taking place in front of Treasure Island on Las Vegas Boulevard
First responders face obstacles during F1 paving projects