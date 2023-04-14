Feds: ‘One good year will not save us’ to stop shrinking Lake Mead levels

In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of...
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of Lake Mead along the border of Nevada and Arizona, Monday, March 6, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. Record snowfall and rain have helped to loosen drought’s grip on parts of the western U.S. as national forecasters and climate experts warned Thursday, March 16, that some areas should expect more flooding as the snow begins to melt. Groundwater and reservoir storage levels — which take much longer to bounce back — remain at historic lows. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Federal officials say despite all the rain and snow, “one good year will not save us” to stop shrinking Lake Mead levels and drastic water reductions are critically needed.

Officials from various states and the Bureau of Reclamation reiterated that stark reality during Tuesday’s announcement, offering up options for water reduction. States were given 45 days to work together to come to a compromise.

“We are at the shores of Lake Mead at 25% of its capacity. We’re thankful for this winter snow and rain, thank goodness. But everyone who lives and works in the Basin knows that one good year will not save us for more than two decades of drought. We’ve had other good precipitation years during this 23-year drought, and yet the downward trajectory of the system has worsened. We cannot kick the can on finding solutions,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The duo of Sin City Outdoors recently documented the lake’s levels with their most recent video at Lake Mead. Some exposed parts of the lake were covered by recent rainfall. Last summer, FOX5 featured the father and son’s drought discoveries with newly-surfacing boats and barrels.

“Progress is progress. We were expecting a little bit more... there’s a long way to go still before it’s back to where it once was,” said Adrian Montero, Jr. “I hope people take the right actions to do their part,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Las Vegas police lights generic
2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
1 dead following shooting in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shooting leaves man injured in northeast Las Vegas
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
“The neighborhood is ours:” Neighbors draw a line in the sand during Nevada Senate testimony
Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by car near Nellis, Bonanza
Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit by car near Nellis, Bonanza
RTC bus drivers gathered at the Clark County Government Center Thursday, April 13 before...
RTC bus drivers call for change; why they feel unsafe and what is being done to address concerns