Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says

FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd & Sahara.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans who attended a Las Vegas music festival last summer are now suing organizers over alleged negligence and lack of safety.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County by three Lovers & Friends attendees against Live Nation, NPB Companies, CrowdRX, Phil Ruffin, who owns the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and Front Gate Ticketing Solutions.

The festival took place May 14, 2022. After concertgoers heard what they thought was a gunshot, many scrambled for the exits, trampling other guests along the way.

“As a result of the negligence of the Defendants, a sea of attendees to the FESTIVAL surged toward Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit alleges. “The surging crowd caused Plaintiffs to be pushed, shoved, knocked down, dragged, trampled, and smashed by other attendees.”

The lawsuit said the three attendees suffered “serious injuries.” The lawsuit alleges that organizers didn’t hire adequate security.

“Plaintiffs screamed for help from the event organizers and security, but none came. Plaintiffs screamed for emergency medical care for their injuries, but none came,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiffs fortunately were able to extricate themselves away from the rushing crowd and chaos, and out of the premises to safety.”

Live Nation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said three people were injured and another person died while attending the festival in 2022. However, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said the person who died suffered from a heart condition and their death was ruled an accident.

