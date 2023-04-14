Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Americans are tipping less, leaving waiters and waitresses at a loss.

Recent studies by CNN and Business Insider show Americans are experiencing what’s been coined “tipping fatigue.”

As more businesses request a tip, many are cutting back.

While answering “no” on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth ask of the day, the habit of cutting corners on tips is causing a significant impact on those who rely on gratuities as a source of income.

Morgan Verhaeghe spends her days working full time at Station West in Mandan. But her regulars know her as “Mo.”

“They know my dog, my family, my friends. They know that I have a boyfriend. It makes them happy. It makes me feel happy,” said the Station West owner, manager, bartender and server.

She said there’s nothing quite like the feeling she gets from a tip for a job well done.

“I feel like a little child. I always run to my parents, and I’m like, ‘Mom, Dad, look what I just got!’ And then, I usually hang it up somewhere. I cut off their name or scratch it out and I hang it up because it’s kind of like a reward,” said Verhaeghe.

Verhaeghe said she doesn’t expect that reward to come easy.

“You put a lot of miles on your feet in a day. The demands of people--you have to remember so many things in your head. If you have a table of 20 that come in, they expect you to remember their beers. They just go, ‘hey, can I have another.’ And, I’m like, ‘yeah,’” Verhaeghe explained.

Like Mo, her coworker, Miranda, also relies on tips to survive.

“It would be my main source of income for rent along with a bunch of other bills that I do have. So, all my student loans, running the ranch. All that money goes toward those certain things, so we are very reliant on those tips,” said Station West server Miranda Clarys.

But recently, they’ve noticed a shift in the tips coming in.

“I actually really have seen a decline in it, and I’m not 100% sure why,” said Clarys.

You probably expect to tip at restaurants like Station West, but something many people said they don’t budget for is tipping in places like retail stores or drive-throughs.

Chip card readers and rising prices are making people say they’re fed up.

“When they kind of turn it and look it straight at you, and they’re just staring at you-- it kind of feels like, alright. Now, I kind of feel obligated to do it,” said Mandan Resident Dylan Geiger.

“I don’t think that’s really the right thing to do. Especially because I wouldn’t want people to be asking me for a tip. I want it to be the courtesy of me giving it to you,” said Washburn Resident Brynn Hyttinen.

While big corporations may profit from the frequent asks for handouts, it’s the servers at restaurants we frequent that take the biggest hit. Both waitresses said they understand the financial struggles stemming from inflation.

While they do rely on tips to make ends meet, they said the satisfaction of their customers is what matters most.

