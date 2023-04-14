Butterfly habitat exhibit opens at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

Springs Preserve announced that its butterfly habitat exhibit will soon return. (Courtesy...
Springs Preserve announced that its butterfly habitat exhibit will soon return. (Courtesy Springs Preserve)(Courtesy Springs Preserve)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this spring.

The Springs Preserve says its butterfly habitat is open for the spring season from Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through May 29. The last entry for the exhibit is 2:45 p.m.

As part of the experience, guests are invited to “take flight” and see species from throughout the Americas.

“Wander through our unique Butterfly Habitat and witness the fascinating dance between free-flying butterflies, the plants that sustain them, and their important role as pollinators in the ecosystem,” the Springs Preserve says.

Organizers say that thanks to the Springs Preserve Foundation, all visitors can experience the exhibit this season at no additional cost.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: springspreserve.org.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Las Vegas police lights generic
2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
1 dead following shooting in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

Latest News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adresses the media at a press conference during his visit...
MGM Resorts International gets approval for $13.6B resort in Japan
Las Vegas police still looking for woman accused of assaulting 73-year-old
Las Vegas police still looking for woman accused of assaulting 73-year-old
CCFD: 2 killed in plane crash near Searchlight Tuesday
Married couple ID’d as 2 dead in plane crash near Las Vegas
Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) passes the puck between Vegas Golden Knights...
Golden Knights announce dates for first two home playoff games after clinching Pacific Division