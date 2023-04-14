Butterfly habitat exhibit opens at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this spring.

The Springs Preserve says its butterfly habitat is open for the spring season from Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through May 29. The last entry for the exhibit is 2:45 p.m.

As part of the experience, guests are invited to “take flight” and see species from throughout the Americas.

“Wander through our unique Butterfly Habitat and witness the fascinating dance between free-flying butterflies, the plants that sustain them, and their important role as pollinators in the ecosystem,” the Springs Preserve says.

Organizers say that thanks to the Springs Preserve Foundation, all visitors can experience the exhibit this season at no additional cost.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: springspreserve.org.

