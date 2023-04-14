2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash

2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash(Kingman Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teens were killed and three others were seriously injured after a rollover crash Thursday night in Kingman, Arizona.

The Kingman Police Department says officers responded to the 3500 block of Louise Avenvue at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday for a rollover crash involving five teenagers.

According to police, investigators determined that a four-door Dodge sedan, driven by a 16-year-old male, was traveling eastbound in the 3500 block of Louise Avenue with the four passengers in the venue.

Police said the Dodge sedan began sliding sideways when it struck two electric poles, causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to a stop on its roof.

All four passengers were ejected, according to police.

A 17-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Kingman authorities. The driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, had to be extricated before he and the three remaining teen passengers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 15-year-old female died from her injuries at the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle and two remaining male passengers were flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The crash remains under investigation. However, Kingman police said investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Las Vegas police lights generic
2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
1 dead following shooting in west Las Vegas Valley, police say

Latest News

Police lights generic
New details in bizarre death of Nevada hit-and-run suspect
Springs Preserve announced that its butterfly habitat exhibit will soon return. (Courtesy...
Butterfly habitat exhibit opens at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Jeremy Renner and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada celebrate unveiling of new rec van.
Jeremy Renner helps unveil new van for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adresses the media at a press conference during his visit...
MGM Resorts International gets approval for $13.6B resort in Japan