2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teens were killed and three others were seriously injured after a rollover crash Thursday night in Kingman, Arizona.

The Kingman Police Department says officers responded to the 3500 block of Louise Avenvue at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday for a rollover crash involving five teenagers.

According to police, investigators determined that a four-door Dodge sedan, driven by a 16-year-old male, was traveling eastbound in the 3500 block of Louise Avenue with the four passengers in the venue.

Police said the Dodge sedan began sliding sideways when it struck two electric poles, causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to a stop on its roof.

All four passengers were ejected, according to police.

A 17-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Kingman authorities. The driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, had to be extricated before he and the three remaining teen passengers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 15-year-old female died from her injuries at the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle and two remaining male passengers were flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The crash remains under investigation. However, Kingman police said investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.