Woman hit, killed in crash near Tropicana, Pecos

Woman hit, killed in crash near Tropicana, Pecos
Woman hit, killed in crash near Tropicana, Pecos(RTC)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:04 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road just after 10:00 Wednesday night.

Police told FOX5 the pedestrian was crossing Pecos outside of a crosswalk near Zodiac Court when a woman in a Hyundai Kona was driving northbound when the pedestrian crossed into her path resulting in a crash.

The woman was transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating. Police believe excessive speed and impairment are not factors in this crash.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue

Latest News

UNLV Immigration Clinic seeks state funding to continue free services
UNLV Immigration Clinic seeks state funding to continue free services
1 dead following shooting in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Police investigate Wednesday morning crash involving Nevada trooper, bicyclist