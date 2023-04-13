Woman hit, killed in crash near Tropicana, Pecos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road just after 10:00 Wednesday night.

Police told FOX5 the pedestrian was crossing Pecos outside of a crosswalk near Zodiac Court when a woman in a Hyundai Kona was driving northbound when the pedestrian crossed into her path resulting in a crash.

The woman was transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating. Police believe excessive speed and impairment are not factors in this crash.

