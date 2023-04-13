Vegas Test Kitchen to close, but not before giving platform to talented chefs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The one-of-a-kind Vegas Test Kitchen is closing down in June.

Since it opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Vegas Test Kitchen as served as a place for out-of-work and up-and-coming chefs to sharpen their skills.

“It’s kind of the start of something very beautiful,” Ethan Spiezer, who makes specialty pizzas at the Vegas Test Kitchen, said Wednesday. “To see it end so quickly, it’s kind of heartbreaking.”

Spiezer teaches special education students during the day, and after work, he comes into the kitchen to try new recipes for his unique take on Neapolitan pizzas.

“I’m doing naturally-leaven pizzas,” he explained. “Very high hydration. Some of the puffiest, fluffiest softest pizzas that I think exist ever, anywhere.”

Spiezer credits the kitchen’s rounder, Jolene Mannina, for giving him space to hone his craft.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for the chefs to come in, have a creative space, and test out restaurant concepts,” Mannina told FOX5.

She explained that the location on East Fremont doesn’t have enough going on around it to attract a consistent customer base.

“We really need to be in an area that is more dense,” Mannina said. “A little bit more foot traffic.”

But Mannina is confident in the idea behind the kitchen.

“We do believe this is a concept that is going to thrive,” she said. “We do believe it is absolutely needed for the community.”

Spiezer looks back on his time at the kitchen as an invaluable incubator for his skills.

“To be able to have that opportunity, that venue to be able to share my cuisine, my cooking, my pizzas with people, it’s a very unique experience that got such positive feedback that without the test kitchen,” he said. “I don’t know how I would’ve ever experienced it.”

Looking forward, Spiezer has big plans.

“I’m hoping to continue on my pizza journey,” he said. “I’d like to be able to open up my own pizzeria somewhere.”

As for Mannina’s future, she’s already looking at a new location. She says to check out her social media for some fun events at the kitchen before it closes on June 3.

