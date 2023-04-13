Reno City Council adopts phased Virginia Street revitalization plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Council accepted the Virginia Street Placemaking Study Wednesday. The placemaking study was conducted by Gehl, an urban design and research consultant. The goal of the study was to learn from the public how Virginia Street in downtown can once again be a big draw for locals.

“We heard from over 3,000 residents here in Reno about what they want to see and that’s where a lot of these concepts are coming out of those,” said Amy Pennington with City of Reno Public Works.

In addition to accepting the study itself, councilmembers also accepted a plan to revitalize Virginia Street, which will be tackled in three phases.

“The first phase involves street furnishings along the entire stretch of Virginia Street involving benches where benches are possible, improving of shade where that’s possible,” said Pennington. “Things like that. It involves trying to pilot the façade improvement and activation program of different locations.”

The façade improvement and activation program will aim to clean up some businesses downtown and and give some open areas, such as Locomotion Plaza between Whitney Peak Hotel and the Eldorado Casino, a much needed facelift.

“We hope to have a design to improve the shade and lighting and power there to be able to be conducive to small events and we already have a partnership with the Downtown Reno Partnership where they’re taking on activation of that space on a more regular basis,” said Pennington.

While city councilmembers and some in the audience welcomed the ideas to revitalize Virginia Street, there were some who didn’t.

“The City has permitted large casinos to dictate to the city on how downtown should be developed for far too long,” said Luke Busby, who represents Palace Jewelry and Loan. “The Gehl study is essentially a pretext to provide the justification to pursue a development program that is desired by the casinos.”

You can find the Virginia Street Placemaking Study presentation here and the Reno City Council meeting in its entirety here.

