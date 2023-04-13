Post Malone unveils one-of-a-kind Raising Cane’s location in Utah

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(WVUE) - Post Malone, the Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified artist, has partnered with Raising Cane’s to open a restaurant in Midvale, Utah.

As a long-time fan of Raising Cane’s, Post personally requested that a Cane’s location be opened near his Utah home, and he designed every element of the new restaurant, from the exterior to the interior decor.

The restaurant will be a visual treat for Post’s fans, with pink flooring and walls, window wraps, and brushed stainless-steel furniture.

Post Malone, the Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified artist, has partnered with Raising Cane's.(Champion Management)

The store’s grand opening is Thurs., April 13.

Sean Means, a culture/lifestyle reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune, captured Post greeting fans who waited in the snow to see him open the doors.

Customers will have the chance to order the “Posty Way” meal, which includes four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, two Cane’s sauces, two Texas toasts, and half unsweet tea/half lemonade in a collector’s cup.

Post’s personal items, including guitars and outfits, will also be displayed in the restaurant. Additionally, customers can purchase Post Malone-themed merchandise from the vending machine in the restaurant.

The Posty Way combo meal and the unique merchandise will be exclusive to the Midvale location.

