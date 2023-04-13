Post Malone designs hot pink Raising Cane’s location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone announced a partnership with Raising Cane’s that included him personally designing his own restaurant.

According to a news release, the custom-designed Raising Cane’s location will open its doors in Midvale, Utah, on Thursday.

Raising Cane’s says the one-of-a-kind location came to fruition due to Post Malone being a longtime fan of the eatery and his friendship with the restaurant’s founder, Todd Graves.

According to Raising Cane’s, upon moving to Utah, Post Malone “made the personal request to Graves that there be a Cane’s location nearby and that Post could personally design it.”

So Graves let the rapper do just that.

Post Malone designs Raising Cane's location (Rocky Maloney via Raising Cane’s)

In order to transform the eatery into Post Malone’s hot pink vision, Raising Cane’s says the Midvale location underwent a full-scale renovation, “including every feature of the dining room, building exterior, and landscaping.”

Raising Cane’s added that, “every element of the restaurant was custom designed by Post himself.”

“I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas. Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome and I can’t wait for everyone to order their meal the ‘Posty Way’,” said Post Malone.

In addition to a custom-designed restaurant, guests can even order a Canaic Box the “Posty Way,” marking a first for Raising Cane’s in over 26 years of operation.

According to Raising Cane’s, the unique combo comes from Post Malone’ns personal Cane’s order: 4 chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, 2 Cane’s sauces, 2 Texas toasts, extra salt & pepper packets, and half unsweet tea/lemonade. “The drink in the Posty Way Combo will be served in a 32 oz Collector’s Cup, and the entire combo is available exclusively at the Midvale location,” Cane’s said.

