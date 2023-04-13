Police investigate Wednesday morning crash involving Nevada trooper, bicyclist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada State Police trooper was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

According to a public information officer with state police, a trooper and bicyclist crashed into each other.

At this time, it is unclear how it happened.

Nevada State Police said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

