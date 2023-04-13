Police investigate Wednesday morning crash involving Nevada trooper, bicyclist

Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle(Nevada State Police)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada State Police trooper was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

According to a public information officer with state police, a trooper and bicyclist crashed into each other.

At this time, it is unclear how it happened.

Nevada State Police said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue

Latest News

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
LIVE: Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
Clark County School District bus.
CCSD substitute teacher fired after racial incident at Las Vegas school
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Dimitar Kolev, 22.
Man previously accused of impersonating health inspector arrested in Las Vegas child sex sting