Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested after a DUI crash that critically injured a driver on the US95 northbound near Jones early Wednesday morning.

Officer Benjamin Coreas (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police tell FOX5 the department was notified that off-duty officer Benjamin Coreas had been involved in the wreck.

As a result of the investigation by Nevada State Police, he was booked on misdemeanor charges.

The department said Coreas has been employed with LVMPD since 2020 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the officer is currently being held at Las Vegas City Detention Center.

