Nevada bill would stop landlords from raising rent first year of tenancy

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill being considered by the Nevada Legislature would prohibit, with few exceptions, landlords from increasing the rent of tenants for the first 12 months of a lease, if passed.

SB426 states landlords will also not be able to charge prospective tenants more than what the current tenant of a property is being charged or more than what has been advertised.

Landlords will also be able to get exemptions to cost-of-living increases, meaning if the operating costs of the property are higher than the cost-of-living increase, the bill says.

Tenants who feel they have been damaged by landlords increasing rent within the first year could also bring a civil action against them seeking damages, according to SB426.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2024.

