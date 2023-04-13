Nevada bill would stop landlords from raising rent first year of tenancy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill being considered by the Nevada Legislature would prohibit, with few exceptions, landlords from increasing the rent of tenants for the first 12 months of a lease, if passed.

SB426 states landlords will also not be able to charge prospective tenants more than what the current tenant of a property is being charged or more than what has been advertised.

Landlords will also be able to get exemptions to cost-of-living increases, meaning if the operating costs of the property are higher than the cost-of-living increase, the bill says.

Tenants who feel they have been damaged by landlords increasing rent within the first year could also bring a civil action against them seeking damages, according to SB426.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.