Nevada bill would include undercover officers posing as children in sex trafficking law

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would treat the sex trafficking of an undercover officer posing as a child the same as if they were actually a child, if passed.

SB389 states that “a person who commits the crime of facilitating sex trafficking is subject to the same penalties that apply under existing law for committing the crime against a child if the person commits the crime against a peace officer who is posing as a child.”

The bill would also allow exemptions for some who apply for compensation from the Fund for the Compensation of Victims of Crime, SB389 says.

Usually, according to the bill, applications to the fund have to be within 24 months after the injury or death in question. Those who are victims of sex trafficking will have up to 60 months to apply.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

