Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC

Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC(UMMC/Ladner Family)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Haylee and Shawn Ladner and their quintuplets celebrated their first Easter together in neonatal intensive care at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

Daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate and Magnolia Mae and son Jake Easton are all growing well since their birth two months ago.

After suffering two miscarriages, the couple decided to use an intrauterine insemination treatment to get pregnant.

Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC(UMMC/Ladner Family)

“We found out we were pregnant with the IUI, and my numbers were super, super high,” Haylee Ladner told WDAM News in December. “We were thinking, ‘Okay, twins, it could be twins,’ cause we only had two eggs. [The doctor] said, ‘There’s five,’ and I immediately was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for Haylee and the babies has been a team effort involving UMMC Women’s Care, the Center for Maternal and Fetal Care, Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants, Children’s of Mississippi and its Center for Newborn Medicine.

When asked by WDAM if they would try to have more children, the couple answered, “Definitely not. Five is enough.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas
Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas

Latest News

Jim Seebock, Henderson Ward 1 city councilman.
Jim Seebock wins Henderson Ward 1 city council seat
Jobs 4 Nevada Graduates at Amazon in Las Vegas on April 13, 2023.
Jobs 4 Nevada Graduates helps Las Vegas high schoolers find post-grad jobs
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman accused in fatal hit-and-run claims she was carjacked after crash
Man previously accused of impersonating health inspector arrested in Las Vegas child sex sting
Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley
Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley