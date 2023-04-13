Las Vegas woman accused in fatal hit-and-run claims she was carjacked after crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident after she allegedly struck a man on a bicycle with her car last June, according to authorities.

Sandra Saavedra, 31, is charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, failure to stop at an accident, and possession of a controlled substance.

As of Thursday afternoon, she is being held on a $75,000 bond following her arrest April 7, records show.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian on a bicycle crash on June 24, 2022, at 8:23 p.m. near East Bonanza Road and 30th Street.

The bicyclist, identified by police as Miguel Chiquete, was taken to UMC Trauma with substantial injuries.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a white Lexus flee the scene immediately after hitting Chiquete and identified the registered owner as Saavedra.

At 10:52 p.m. the same night, police received a call from Saavedra, who said she had been a victim of a carjacking while parked less than a quarter mile from the scene of the crash.

She said an unknown Hispanic man approached her, took out a gun, and demanded her keys before fleeing in her car, police said in an arrest report.

Nine minutes later, police wrote that they received another call from a different woman, who said a car, Saavedra’s Lexus, was parked in front of her house and that she saw the suspect run away.

The front windshield was shattered with a large hole in the upper passenger side, police noted in the report.

According to police, officers met with Saavedra, who they say smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes, but she denied being intoxicated. She refused to let officers look at her phone to see what calls she made and at what time, the report says.

Her shirt had shards of glass stuck to it across her chest, officers said. A blood draw showed her to be intoxicated, according to Las Vegas police.

On April 7, officers served a warrant for her arrest.

Saavedra’s next court date is April 25, records show.

