Las Vegas police look for woman accused of burglarizing drug stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who they say is accused of burglarizing drug stores in the southwest valley.

According to police, the suspect, described by LVMPD as a “heavy-set Black female,” selects an item from a shelf close to the cashier. The woman then proceeds to the cashier to pay for the item. Once the cashier opens the register, police say the suspect then reaches over the counter and takes the money out of the register.

According to police, the suspect has been seen driving a gray Hyundai 4-door sedan with a “panoramic roof.”

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Las Vegas police Det. Sorensen by phone at 702-828-3166 or via email at R12959S@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.CrimestoppersOfNV.com.

