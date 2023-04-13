Las Vegas police look for 2 vehicles in fatal northeast valley hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas police look for 2 vehicles in fatal northeast valley hit-and-run crash
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two vehicles in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the northeast valley.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near the location of Nellis Boulevard and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said one vehicle is described as a white Kia Optima and the other vehicle is a gray Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or TEXT: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES). Message and data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or successful prosecution processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward, LVMPD notes.

