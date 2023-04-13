Jobs 4 Nevada Graduates helps Las Vegas high schoolers find post-grad jobs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of Clark County School District students will be graduating in a few weeks, and they may be trying to figure out their next move.

Jobs 4 Nevada Graduates is a local nonprofit that works to ensure students graduate from high school. The nonprofit collaborates with several major companies, including MGM, Tesla and Amazon to give the students a change to get real life work experience.

Executive Director Rene Cantu says the job exposure is part of what makes the organization stand out.

“A lot of programs help young people to graduate. But we’re interested in what happens after graduation,” Cantu said. “Young people need support after they graduate to make a successful start in their career and their life.”

Jobs 4 Nevada Graduates serves students from 9th to 12th grade. If you’re interested, you can visit their website.

