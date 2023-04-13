Jim Seebock wins Henderson Ward 1 city council seat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson officially has a new councilman.

The Henderson City Council announced that Jim Seebock won the city’s first-ever special election for the Ward 1 seat. The special election had a total turn out of 7,467 votes, about 14% of Ward 1 registered voters. Seebock won about 26% of the vote.

Seebock has lived in Henderson since 1986, attending Burkholder Junior High School and graduating from Basic High School. Seebock is the deputy chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Seebock will be sworn in during the April 18 city council meeting.

