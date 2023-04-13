Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.

The house on Puha Street belonged to her adoptive parents ― Isaac and Lehua Kalua ― who are now in jail.

They’re both awaiting their murder trial, which is set to begin May 1.

Prosecutors say the child was starved and locked in a dog cage, but her body was never found.

The four-bed, three bath property sold for $625,000.

The Kaluas are due back in court Thursday for a status hearing.

