Golden Knights visit Kraken after Amadio’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) scores on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) scores on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (46-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken after Michael Amadio’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Golden Knights’ 4-1 win.

Seattle has a 13-10-2 record in Pacific Division games and a 46-26-8 record overall. The Kraken have scored 287 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

Vegas is 13-9-3 against the Pacific Division and 49-22-9 overall. The Golden Knights have given up 223 goals while scoring 260 for a +37 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 5-2. Amadio scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has 14 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 27 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Amadio has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Martin Jones: day to day (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Shea Theodore: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Eichel: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Thompson: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

