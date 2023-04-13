Forecast Outlook - 04/13/23

Cooler Thursday/Friday, Warmer for the Weekend
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After several days with a breezy southwest wind, the wind will be shifting out of the northwest as cooler air moves in for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures fall back into the mid-70s to end the work week.

Weekend temperatures rebound back into the mid to low 80s with only a slight breeze between 10 and 20 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but a few clouds will move through Sunday afternoon. The potential for stronger wind is back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Temperatures will hold in the mid-80s to kick off next week.

No rain chances over the next 7 days.

