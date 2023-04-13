CCSD substitute teacher fired after racial incident at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been terminated after an incident involving a racial implication at a Las Vegas junior school.
The teacher was working at Silvestri Junior High School when the offensive act took place.
No Racism in Schools posted the incident on its Twitter page.
The principal of the school said the administration became aware of the incident and the school is “diligently investigating.”
A letter sent to Silvestri High School families also thanked students who told school staff about what happened.
The staff member was a substitute teacher and the individual has been terminated. The individual is no longer employable by CCSD.
Below is the letter that was sent out to school families:
No other details were immediately available.
