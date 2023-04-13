More than 600 used cars for sale as part of 4-day ‘Supersale’ event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the market for a used car? Retailer AutoNation is hosting a four-day “Used Car Supersale” event in Las Vegas this week.

According to a news release, the event features hundreds of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVS that are all for sale.

Running from Wednesday, April 12 through Saturday, April 15, the “Used Car Supersale” event is being held at the Orleans Arena, 4500 Tropicana Avenue.

The release says the event is free to attend will include more than 600 used vehicles of various makes and models for potential buyers to consider.

“AutoNation associates will be on-site to answer any questions and assist with on-site financing, so buyers may drive home in their new ride,” the release notes.

According to AutoNation, each pre-owned vehicle at the event comes with a five-day/250-mile money-back guarantee. “Listed tag prices on vehicles may not reflect taxes, titles or other document/purchasing fees. Select vehicles may be subject to prior sales,” the release states.

