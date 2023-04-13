2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas police lights generic
Las Vegas police lights generic(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed in a crash early Thursday morning at the Nevada National Security Site in North Las Vegas, officials say.

According to a post from the Nevada National Security Site, the incident occurred at approximately 1:14 a.m. Thursday. Officials said the two-vehicle crash at the site left two people dead and one person injured.

Officials said in the post, which was shared at about 3:38 a.m., that emergency responders were on scene.

The crash is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available, officials said.

The Nevada National Security Site is located at 232 Energy Way in North Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Off-duty Las Vegas officer involved in early morning suspected DUI crash
Barricade in northwest Las Vegas Valley on April 12, 2023.
Las Vegas police: ‘Several’ suspects in custody after stolen vehicle investigation in northwest valley

Latest News

Vegas Test Kitchen to close, but not before giving platform to talented chefs
Vegas Test Kitchen to close, but not before giving platform to talented chefs
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of burglarizing drug stores
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of burglarizing drug stores
Vegas Test Kitchen to close, but not before giving platform to talented chefs
Vegas Test Kitchen to close, but not before giving platform to talented chefs
Generic photo of nurses station at Las Vegas Valley hospital.
Nevada nurses call for changes to bring out-of-state workers, proposal sparks debate