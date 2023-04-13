2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed in a crash early Thursday morning at the Nevada National Security Site in North Las Vegas, officials say.

According to a post from the Nevada National Security Site, the incident occurred at approximately 1:14 a.m. Thursday. Officials said the two-vehicle crash at the site left two people dead and one person injured.

Officials said in the post, which was shared at about 3:38 a.m., that emergency responders were on scene.

The crash is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available, officials said.

The Nevada National Security Site is located at 232 Energy Way in North Las Vegas.

