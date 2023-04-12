Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The US 95 northbound was closed at Jones Wednesday morning after a 3-vehicle crash, according to Nevada State Police.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. at US95 northbound, south of Summerlin Parkway.

Nevada State Police said the preliminary details indicate that a dark-colored Jeep was traveling northbound on US95, south of Summerlin Parkway. Witnesses told authorities that the Jeep was traveling in a “reckless manner” when the front of the Jeep struck the rear of a silver Toyota.

The Toyota was then steered to the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp where it came to rest, police said.

Authorities said that the Jeep, upon impact, was overcorrected causing it to overturn. The vehicle then came to rest on its roof in the US95 travel lanes. While the Jeep was stopped in the travel lanes, police said a white Toyota was traveling northbound on US95 when its front struck the Jeep.

According to police, the drivers of all three vehicles were adult males.

The driver of the white Toyota was transported to UMC in critical condition, Nevada State Police said.

A FOX5 photographer, who was on at the scene at the crash, observed a pregnant dog being taken away by animal control officers. Nevada State Police said the dog was in the white Toyota and did not sustain any injuries.

Pregnant dog at scene of crash on US 95 at Jones Wednesday morning (FOX5)

According to Nevada State Police, the driver of the Jeep was arrested for suspicion of impairment.

Authorities said the driver of the silver Toyota did not report any injuries.

A hard closure was in place on US95 northbound and all traffic was being diverted off at Jones while police investigated.

