PHOTOS: Pop-up, immersive light festival to open in Las Vegas

Pop-up, immersive light festival to open in Las Vegas
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boasting five million colorful lights, an all-ages immersive 3D light festival will soon open a pop-up venue in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Imaginarium, which will be held within the north parking lot at the Westgate Las Vegas, will span five acres of interactive experiences.

The outdoor immersive 3D light festival will also allow guests to “partake in an exciting and unique treasure hunt, chasing a collection of special objects across an eight checkpoint mission,” the release states.

As part of the experience, Westgate says attendees will be “astounded across a world of mystery, imagination and adventure amidst illuminated forests, endless mazes, hands-on games and 20+ mystical, larger-than-life story-book creatures across eight head-turning fantasy attraction zones.”

With descriptions provided by the Westgate, the attraction zones include:

· The Purple Patch - a magical forest lined with glowing purple and pink trees

· The Pink Pansy - an enchanted space featuring fairies and magic

· The Crystal Chandelier - glittering crystal lights as far as the eye can see

· Shoot for the Stars and Moon - for anyone who has ever wanted to touch the stars and moon

· Poles Light the Way - a sweeping maze of light poles

· The A-Mazing Walk - find your way from one end of the maze to the other

· The Fantastic Fantasy - home to 12 mystifying creatures that live in this imaginary world

· The Rose Garden - housing 35,000+ gorgeous all-light roses, offers the perfect backdrop for a one-of-a-kind, romantic marriage proposal;

Imaginarium will run from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 7. The attraction will be open nightly at 7 p.m.

Guests interested in getting more information or purchasing tickets can call 725-272-2700 or visit Imaginarium’s website.

