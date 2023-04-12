North Las Vegas police investigate deadly hit and run crash near Cheyenne, Civic Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is dead after a vehicle hit her near Cheyenne Avenue and Casino Center Drive and then took off.

North Las Vegas police said the crash happened around 9:15 Tuesday night.

The car left the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, the woman is believed to be in her 20s to 30s.

Police are looking for the suspect.

No other details were immediately released.

