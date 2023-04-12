Nevada lawmakers consider bill to limit solitary confinement for prisoners

One of the prison cells at Central Prison, in Raleigh, where inmates in solitary confinement...
One of the prison cells at Central Prison, in Raleigh, where inmates in solitary confinement spend almost all of their time. (Observer file photo)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill in the Nevada Legislature would set limits for how many days prisoners can be placed into solitary confinement plus other new regulations.

SB307, states the use of “administrative segregation” or solitary confinement is when a prisoner is separated from the general population for the safety of themselves and others - or as punishment.

According to the bill, those in charge of jails and prisons in Nevada would have to create individualized plans for each offender placed in solitary, use solitary in a restrictive manner for the shortest time possible, and evaluate its use.

Offenders placed in solitary would be provided access to programming and the bill would also require staff to be trained to work as a unit when administering over anyone in solitary, the bill states.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

