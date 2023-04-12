Nevada bill would make threats to election workers a felony

FILE - Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, on Nov. 10,...
FILE - Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, on Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state's top election official for certification. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature is considering a bill that would make threats, harassment or intimidation toward election workers a felony.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar presented SB406 to the Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

“Elections only work because of our poll workers and elections staff, and they need to know that we have their back,” said Aguilar. “No election worker should be doing their job in fear, but unfortunately that’s the reality we’re living in. I’ve taken time to meet with state and local election workers across Nevada and hear their stories. The time to stand up for them is now. Passing this legislation will show that Nevada is dedicated to protecting the people who protect our democracy.”

The provisions of the bill include that harassment or intimidation can happen at locations other than polling places or the “doxxing” of workers.

Doxxing means to publicly expose the names, addresses, or other information about a person online with malevolent intent.

“SB406 is very important. After the 2020 election, we did lose a lot of the clerks that previously had worked in this position, we also lost a lot of our poll workers. It’s a contentious job even just to be a poll worker,” said Amy Burgans, Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer. “I personally have been the recipient of a stalker during the primary election last year and death threats during the general election. We appreciate the fact that this is going to give a little bit of teeth to enforcement.”

The bill would go into effect immediately, if approved.

