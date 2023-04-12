Man dead after hit and run crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car near Nellis and Lake Mead Boulevards just after 9:30 Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police tell FOX5 witnesses reported seeing an adult man jaywalking across Nellis. They say he was struck by a four-door sedan.

According to police, the car fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police eventually located the man who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

As of 11:30 p.m. Nellis remains closed in both directions from Lake Mead to Kell.

No other details have been released.

