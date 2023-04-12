Longmeadow crews rescue dog after being stuck in the mud

Longmeadow crews rescue dog
Longmeadow crews rescue dog(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, crews in Longmeadow rescued a dog stuck in a swamp in Laurel Park.

Officials say the dog was stuck in the mud and after it was freed, it was taken to the vet.

They say a bystander was the one who spotted the dog and called about him.

The owner of the dog is unknown at this time, but if anyone knows the owner they are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Sherry with her husband, Herb, at a Las Vegas hospital
2 Las Vegas women face felony murder charge in death of WWII veteran

Latest News

US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
FOX5 News This Morning 6am - 630am
Sprouts begins charging for plastic bags at Las Vegas Valley stores
Super 'Knight' for FOX5 SuperBuild Family
Super 'Knight' for FOX5 SuperBuild Family