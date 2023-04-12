Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee, NFL hold ‘pitch day’ for small businesses

Super Bowl Business Connect event in Las Vegas on April 11, 2023.
Super Bowl Business Connect event in Las Vegas on April 11, 2023.(FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Next February, Super Bowl LVII will reign over Las Vegas.

With the excitement brewing, Tuesday brought out hundreds of hopeful businesses to be chosen to take part in the Super Bowl.

“We are in the kind of final stretches of our application process the application is already closed and these suppliers have turned in a rather in-depth application of who they are,” said David Waymer, program specialist with Super Bowl Business Connect. Waymer said he’s excited to see what these businesses have to offer.

“Our team has spent the last months just combing through all of those applications from Las Vegas suppliers picking out picking out the best of the best,” said Waymer.

From flowers to photography, and of course food and catering, there were more than 600 businesses who applied. But the selection is going to be particular.

“We are specifically looking for diverse-owned businesses so that includes minority-owned, LGBTQ plus-owned, veteran- and disabled-owned and women-owned,” said Waymer.

Waymer said diversity and inclusion is the cornerstone of their program called Inspire Change, a social justice initiative brought forth by the NFL

Audrea Hooper is the owner of Till Death Do Us Party. She came out to share her business with the committee.

“It’s a creative powerhouse here in Las Vegas and we curate lasting experiences,” she said.

Hooper started her event-curating business three years ago. “If we get a contract, if we’re a part of this, I want to bring the feel of Vegas to life, we’re a really big community and I want others to see that,” said Hooper.

Even if businesses are selected for the program they won’t officially be working with the NFL, but they will be a part of a group the NFL can choose from.

Businesses will know if they were selected on April 17. Applications are closed.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Judy Manzeras
Human remains found in 1990 identified as 19-year-old Utah woman
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
HOV lanes are seen in the Las Vegas Valley
NDOT to adjust hours for HOV lanes in Southern Nevada

Latest News

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights...
Kraken look to keep win streak alive, visit the Golden Knights
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to host Concacaf Gold Cup
Las Vegas police discuss prepping for Super Bowl security
Las Vegas police discuss prepping for Super Bowl security
Las Vegas police discuss prepping for Super Bowl security
Las Vegas police discuss prepping for Super Bowl security