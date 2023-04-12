Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee, NFL hold ‘pitch day’ for small businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Next February, Super Bowl LVII will reign over Las Vegas.

With the excitement brewing, Tuesday brought out hundreds of hopeful businesses to be chosen to take part in the Super Bowl.

“We are in the kind of final stretches of our application process the application is already closed and these suppliers have turned in a rather in-depth application of who they are,” said David Waymer, program specialist with Super Bowl Business Connect. Waymer said he’s excited to see what these businesses have to offer.

“Our team has spent the last months just combing through all of those applications from Las Vegas suppliers picking out picking out the best of the best,” said Waymer.

From flowers to photography, and of course food and catering, there were more than 600 businesses who applied. But the selection is going to be particular.

“We are specifically looking for diverse-owned businesses so that includes minority-owned, LGBTQ plus-owned, veteran- and disabled-owned and women-owned,” said Waymer.

Waymer said diversity and inclusion is the cornerstone of their program called Inspire Change, a social justice initiative brought forth by the NFL

Audrea Hooper is the owner of Till Death Do Us Party. She came out to share her business with the committee.

“It’s a creative powerhouse here in Las Vegas and we curate lasting experiences,” she said.

Hooper started her event-curating business three years ago. “If we get a contract, if we’re a part of this, I want to bring the feel of Vegas to life, we’re a really big community and I want others to see that,” said Hooper.

Even if businesses are selected for the program they won’t officially be working with the NFL, but they will be a part of a group the NFL can choose from.

Businesses will know if they were selected on April 17. Applications are closed.

