Las Vegas police involved in standoff with stolen vehicle suspect in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman barricaded herself inside a home in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell FOX5 it started when officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Miragrande Drive and Dale Evans Drive near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Officers say they attempted to make contact with the people inside the vehicle but it took off.

One of the suspects ran into a home.

The suspect barricaded herself and refused to surrender according to police.

Officers are currently evacuating residents nearby as a standard precaution and SWAT units are on scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.