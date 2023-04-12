Forecast Outlook- 4/12/23

Cooler Air Arrives With Gusty Wind
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
After record-high temperatures on Tuesday, temperatures are coming down and the wind is picking up. Gusty wind continues into Thursday as high temperatures fall back into the 70s.

Gusts in the 35-45 mph range will continue through the night and into Thursday morning. The wind will be shifting out of the north as cooler air moves in for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures fall back into the mid-70s.

Weekend temperatures rebound back into the mid to low 80s with only a slight breeze between 10 and 20 mph. The potential for stronger wind is back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 80s.

