Father of Henderson teen killed by reckless driver testifies on bill that would increase penalties

By Kim Passoth
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - How long should a reckless driver go to prison for taking an innocent life?

That is the question now before Nevada lawmakers. Tuesday, a father who lost his son in front of a Henderson middle school last year testified in Carson City making an emotional plea to pass Rex’s Law.

“On March 7, 2022, our 13-year-old son Rex Patchett while on a sidewalk in front of his middle school was violently struck and killed by a reckless driver,” Jason Patchett testified.

The 21-year-old driver was going 97 miles per hour in his sports car in a 35-mile-per-hour zone in front of Mannion Middle School. He lost control and the vehicle went onto the sidewalk hitting Rex. The driver was sentenced to six years in prison with the possibility of parole after two years, the maximum under Nevada law.

“Simply put, the punishment does not match the crime,” Patchett argued, adding his family is now serving a life sentence and will never get over Rex’s death.

“Words cannot begin to adequately describe the horror that me and my family are plagued with day in and day out. It is completely and utterly uprooted our lives in ways unimaginable,” Patchett revealed.

“I wish I could tell you that Jason Patchett is the first parent I’ve met whose child was killed by a reckless driver, but I can’t,” stated Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Program & Transportation Research Center at the College of Engineering at UNLV. Breen presented startling numbers before the Judiciary Committee.

In 2021, Breen shared 5,137 drivers in Nevada were cited going more than 100 miles per hour. In the last five years, from 2018-2022, there were 210 reckless driving crashes that were fatal or caused life-altering injuries on Nevada roads.

Rex’s Law would increase reckless driving penalties up to 10 to 20 years in prison with a mandatory seven-year enhancement if in a school zone.

“I often say people drive like there are no consequences because there aren’t,” Breen said.

“Senate Bill 322 is not going to bring my son back, nor will it increase the penalty for the reckless driver who killed my son… SB 322 is our family’s effort to continue Rex’s legacy to help other people,” Patchett said.

A long list of agencies testified in support of Rex’s Law including Clark County, LVMPD, and the City of Las Vegas. There was no testimony in opposition.

A date for a vote on the bill has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning

Latest News

Pop-up, immersive light festival to open in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Pop-up, immersive light festival to open in Las Vegas
Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking...
Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16