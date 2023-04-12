Disneyland announces permanent closing date for Splash Mountain as it reimagines ride

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disneyland has announced a permanent closing date for its beloved Splash Mountain ride as it looks to reimagine the storyline of the attraction.

According to a news release, Disneyland will debut Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Anaheim theme park in late 2024. The new attraction will build on the story of Princess Tiana, the resort announced.

“Featuring a cast of familiar and new characters, dozens of new Audio-Animatronics figures, new music and more, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will bring guests into Princess Tiana’s world like never before,” Disney Parks said.

In order to reimagine the ride, Disney announced that Splash Mountain will be closed starting May 31. As a result, the final day of operation for the ride will be May 30.

Disney also shared that guests will encounter Mama Odie as part of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride. Jenifer Lewis, who voiced Mama Odie in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Princess and the Frog,” will reprise her role for the attraction, the release said.

The closure of Splash Mountain at Disneyland comes following a similar move at Walt Disney World. The ride, which opened in Florida in 1992, took its last drop in January of this year.

Splash Mountain was originally based on the 1946 Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.