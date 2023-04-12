Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park will no longer accept cash payments starting this summer.

The National Park Service announced that the park will only accept credit or debit cards for camping and entrance fees starting June 1. The park said accepting cash was expensive; in 2022, the park collected $22,000 in cash, but it cost over $40,000 to process that cash with paying for armored cars to transport the money and paying for park rangers’ time to count the money and processing paperwork.

Instead, NPS said it will take the money used to process cash payments and instead direct it to “benefit park visitors.” Currently, entrance and camping fees at Death Valley help pay for school field trips and distance learning class sessions, emergency medical services, repairing flood damage and keeping public restrooms clean.

Entrance passes can be purchased ahead of time at recreation.gov/sitepass/deathvalley. Death Valley visitors can still purchase a $30 per vehicle seven-day park entrance pass with cash at the following locations:

Charles Brown General Store (Shoshone, CA)

Death Valley Natural History Association (Furnace Creek Visitor Center)

Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (Lone Pine Visitor Center)

Panamint Springs Resort

