Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June

Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking...
Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking from Zabriskie Point (pictured) toward Furnace Creek after running out of gas.(Prayitno/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park will no longer accept cash payments starting this summer.

The National Park Service announced that the park will only accept credit or debit cards for camping and entrance fees starting June 1. The park said accepting cash was expensive; in 2022, the park collected $22,000 in cash, but it cost over $40,000 to process that cash with paying for armored cars to transport the money and paying for park rangers’ time to count the money and processing paperwork.

Instead, NPS said it will take the money used to process cash payments and instead direct it to “benefit park visitors.” Currently, entrance and camping fees at Death Valley help pay for school field trips and distance learning class sessions, emergency medical services, repairing flood damage and keeping public restrooms clean.

Entrance passes can be purchased ahead of time at recreation.gov/sitepass/deathvalley. Death Valley visitors can still purchase a $30 per vehicle seven-day park entrance pass with cash at the following locations:

  • Charles Brown General Store (Shoshone, CA)
  • Death Valley Natural History Association (Furnace Creek Visitor Center)
  • Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (Lone Pine Visitor Center)
  • Panamint Springs Resort

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning

Latest News

Father of Henderson teen killed by reckless driver testifies on bill that would increase...
Father of Henderson teen killed by reckless driver testifies on bill that would increase penalties
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death