Clark County School District launches new customer service platform

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced the launch of its new customer service platform, “Let’s Talk.”

It will provide communications access to more than 20 departments across the district available their Contact Us page.

Parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other community members can use Let’s Talk to submit questions, comments, or concerns from any device 24/7.

The district says the platform will “ensure timely, accurate responses to parents.”

“Providing an excellent education to the children in our community requires collaboration between parents, their child’s school and the District,” said CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara. “Let’s Talk gives families a clear, consistent way to access help when needed. To be the top choice in Clark County, we know we need to earn trust by providing superior customer service and an excellent education.”

CCSD is the nation’s fifth-largest school district, serving 304,000 students. Roughly 16% of the students are English Language Learners. Let’s Talk improves equitable access to communications for these students and their families by providing tools that can automatically translate dialogues into 13 languages.

