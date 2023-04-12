Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16

(Courtesy Clark County Fair & Rodeo)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s that time of the year again! The annual Clark County Fair & Rodeo is taking place this week in Logandale.

Located just under an hour outside Las Vegas, the Clark County Fair & Rodeo is running from Wednesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 16.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily, except on Sunday when it will close at 9 p.m.

The fair will offer carnival rides and games, food, stage performances, PRCA rodeo events and more.

The Clark County Fair & Rodeo is held at 1301 W. Whipple Avenue in Logandale.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://ccfair.com/.

