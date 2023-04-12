Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County...
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny postponed the trial for the former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)(TY ONEIL | AP)
By The Associated Press and Rio Yamat
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sexual abuse trial of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely.

Nathan Chasing Horse, who invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment, was originally set to stand trial May 1. A grand jury in Las Vegas indicted him in late February on charges of sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping, lewdness, child abuse and drug trafficking.

Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny said Wednesday during a brief court hearing that she would set a new trial date if the Nevada Supreme Court upholds her decision to deny Chasing Horse’s request to have his case thrown out. Chasing Horse and his attorneys have argued that two women identified as his victims wanted to have sex with him.

Kierny set a hearing for May 10 to check on the status of Chasing Horse’s appeal to the high court, which had yet to be filed on Wednesday.

Kierny, in her ruling issued Friday, said state prosecutors presented enough evidence for “a reasonable grand juror to conclude that the sexual assaults occurred.” While Kierny upheld the sexual abuse charges, she dismissed the drug trafficking charge, saying that there was no substantive testimony tying Chasing Horse to the psilocybin mushrooms investigators found while searching his home.

Chasing Horse, 46, was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota and is widely known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 film.

But police and prosecutors have said that in the decades since appearing in the Oscar-winning movie, Chasing Horse marketed himself to tribes nationwide as a medicine man with healing powers who could communicate with higher beings. They accuse him of using his position to lead a cult, gain access to vulnerable girls and women, and take underage wives starting in the early 2000s.

Chasing Horse’s indictment in state court stems from allegations made by two women — including one who says she was 14 when the sexual abuse began — but court records show authorities have identified at least four other victims in the U.S and in Canada.

The former actor’s arrest on Jan. 31 in Nevada sent shockwaves throughout Indian Country and led to more criminal charges in other jurisdictions, including in Canada and the U.S. District Court in Nevada, as well as on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

Chasing Horse is being held on $300,000 bail at a county jail in Las Vegas. If he posts bail, he likely would be turned over to federal authorities in Nevada.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June
Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June
Clark County School District
Clark County School District launches new customer service platform
Pop-up, immersive light festival to open in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Pop-up, immersive light festival to open in Las Vegas